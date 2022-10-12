Inflation Shocker!! CNG becomes costlier than petrol in Kanpur

Kanpur: In Kanpur, the price of CNG has increased again and now it has become more expensive than petrol. On Wednesday, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 2 to Rs 96.50 per kg, while that of petrol is Rs 96.28 and diesel by Rs 89.47 per liter.

Thus, the price of CNG has surpassed that of petrol by 22 paise. This is the second time in October that the price of CNG has been increased. Earlier on October 1, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 3.50 per kg to Rs 94.50 per kg.

CNG price increase

The rise in the price of domestic gas is believed to be the reason behind the increase in the price of CNG. Due to this Central UP Gas Limited (CUGL) has also increased the prices of CNG. Before October 1, CNG was Rs 91 per kg and PNG was Rs 54 in standard cubic metre (SCM).

After an increase of Rs 2 on Wednesday, the price of CNG has gone up to Rs 96.50 per kg. Vehicle owners have been affected due to the cost of CNG. The number of CNG-run vehicles in the city is around 60,000. Compared to CNG, petrol is priced at Rs 96.28 per liter and diesel Rs 89.47 per liter.

CNG prices were reduced on August 17

On October 1, the price had increased from $ 6.10 per mmBtu (Million British Thermal Units) to $ 8.57 per mmBtu. CUGL (Central UP Gas Limited) also increased the prices of CNG and PNG due to 41 percent increase in these. Earlier on August 2, CNG had increased from Rs 92 to Rs 98 per kg. PNG was increased from Rs 52 to Rs 56 SCM. After this, on August 17, CNG became cheaper by Rs 7 and PNG by Rs 2.

