Infiltration bid foiled along LoC, two killed

The infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in Karnah sector of the north Kashmir district

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed while an Army soldier also lost his life as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in Karnah sector of the north Kashmir district. An AK rifle, three AK magazines, 200 AK rounds, three pistols, four pistol magazines and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot, the officials said.

The operation is still underway and further details were awaited.

According to ANI, as many as 125 terrorists have been neutralized by security forces this year till Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. An intelligence report suggests that 141, including 82 foreigners, are still active in the Union Territory (UT).

Of the total 141 active terrorists, the report mentions, that 59 are locals who are recruited by different terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) among others.

In June (this year) alone, a maximum of 34 terrorists, including six foreigners and 28 locals, were neutralized by the security forces. The number of terrorists neutralized in January was 20, seven in February, 13 in March, 24 in April and 27 in May.

As per inputs, a top government official citing another intelligence input said, nearly 200 terrorists are also waiting on launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

