Infection level increasing: Tejashwi Yadav on Lalu Prasad Yadav's health

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and son of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said there has been an increase in the creatinine level of his father since he arrived in AIIMS, New Delhi from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, which is an indication of the increasing infection.

Lalu Yadav arrived at AIIMS at around 9 pm on Tuesday after which he was admitted to the emergency ward for observation. He was then admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to the official sources at the institute, Lalu is under the cross consultancy and under the observation of doctors of more than four departments that includes neurology, nephrology, cardiology and endocrinology. The doctors continue to monitor his vitals.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna, Tejashwi said he had a variation in his creatinine levels that indicate that there is an increase in his infection.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing," Tejashwi said.

The Jharkhand High Court on 11 March differed the hearing on the bail plea of Yadav till April 1 in connection with a fodder scam case.

Earlier in February, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had sentenced Yadav to five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him.

Slamming the Nitish Kumar government in the state on the alleged deaths caused by hooch, Tejashwi said that the administration is trying to cover up the incident.

"It is a matter of concern and is unfortunate. It exposes the people who claim to have 'good governance' in the state. It is shameful that the administration is trying to cover it up. The postmortem is not being done. If it would be done, things would be clear," he said.

