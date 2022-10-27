Infantry Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Infantry Day is celebrated every year on 27 October to mark the landing of first Indian infantry soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir who took part in an action for defending Indian territory from Pakistani invaders. To observe the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day, a team from the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) among four that will take part in a bike rally to New Delhi. The team, which is led by Major James Joseph with 9 other ranks, will cover nearly 3,100 kms in nine days. The team will be passing through Shivamogga, Belgaum, Pune, Nashik, Mhow, Chittorgarh and Jaipur on the way to New Delhi. According to MRC, the team is going to interact with ESM, NCC cadets, Veer Naris, students and local populace on the way for paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and raising awareness about the Indian Army among the local populace as a whole.

On this day, the first Battalion of the Sikh Regiment reached Srinagar airbase and showed extraordinary courage and determination for a fight which is still remembered. During that time, the Sikh Regiment became ‘The Wall’ for the nation to prevent it from Pakistani rangers, who had entered Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.

History and Significance:

The Pakistani invaders were advancing towards Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. It was time-consuming to induct the troops through a link road and the valley would have gotten into the hands of Pakistani invaders.

Hence, an emergency meeting was held on the night of 26 October and after a go-ahead from the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, troops were sent to Srinagar. Since then, Infantry Day is celebrated each year to pay homage to the thousands of infantry soldiers who died in the line of duty.

In the early hours on 27 October, a part of the troops were airlifted with the help of two Indian Air Force aircraft and the remaining ones got lifted by private airline flights. On the same day, the battalion commanded by Lt. Col. Dewan Ranjit Rai landed in Srinagar.

The Srinagar airfield was first secured by Lt. Col. Dewan Ranjit Rai and then he rushed to Baramulla to stop the Pakistani invaders in their tracks. He was successful in holding them back and at this time, more reinforcements were rushed to Srinagar through the air route to push back the Pakistani forces.

