Indrani Mukerjea claims threat to life in prison, alleges someone is trying to poison her

Indrani Mukerjea on Monday claimed that she fears for her life and thinks that someone in prison is trying to poison her, according to reports. She told a CBI court that the day she was hospitalised, she had not interacted with anyone except three lawyers and did not consume anything from outside.

The day I got hospitalised, I had not communicated with anybody except 3 lawyers. I did not consume anything from outside. I fear for my life. Somebody in the prison is trying to kill me: Indrani Mukerjea in court pic.twitter.com/d5ZBq7mkZ5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 23, 2018

Indrani had made a similar claim after being discharged from JJ Hospital on 11 April. She told reporters that there was a threat to her life. When asked outside the hospital if she feared for her life, she said, "Yes, there is a threat to my life."

The former INX Media chief was rushed to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai on 6 April due to an alleged drug overdose. Indrani — in custody since August 2015 as one of the prime accused in the April 2012 disappearance and subsequent murder of her 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora — was reported to be in a semi-conscious and delirious state.

While the JJ Hospital dean SD Nanandkar confirmed that Indrani overdosed on an antidepressant, the chemical analysis report by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) ruled out drug overdose and said her ill health could be due to some "other medical ailment", CNN-News18 had reported.

A special CBI judge had told her to not have food from any stranger or outside the jail. "Henceforth, don’t accept any food from any outsider. You can have food in jail and come to court. Further, if you require anything in court, you have to take the permission of the court and make arrangements," the judge was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.