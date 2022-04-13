Indore: 2 miscreants escape from police custody, later arrested

Both the accused were arrested by the MG Police from the Patthar Godam area after a long chase

Indore: Two miscreants escaped from the custody of the Crime Branch of Indore Police on Wednesday, the police said.

Later, both of them were arrested by the MG Police from the Patthar Godam area after a long chase. The two accused have been identified as Imran and Akram.

The police informed that both the miscreants had fired at them. Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Hingankar, said, "The police had summoned three persons namely Zafar, Imran and Akram for interrogation. They are accused in multiple cases registered against them. Among them, Imran and Akram escaped from the custody of police on Wednesday morning. The police chased and arrested them. During the chase, the two opened fire at the police and got injured in police retaliation."

Later, they were taken to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the two and further investigation is underway.

