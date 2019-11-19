Indira Gandhi 102nd Birth Anniversary: Sonia Gandhi, Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top politicians paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary today. Indira was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad to Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru.

"Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary" Modi wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2019

With that, top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-vice president Hamid Ansari, Congress leaders, MPs and party workers also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at Shakti Sthal, her memorial.

"On her birth anniversary we pay homage to India's first female Prime Minister, the Late Smt Indira Gandhi. Her will and determination led our country to great heights," the Congress said in a tweet from its official Twitter handle. "Her contributions to India's national security, economy and foreign policy will always be cherished," the party said.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi pays her respects on the 102 birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. #IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/oxq4rMPBiG — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today remembered his grandmother and said the former prime minister played an important role in establishing India as a strong country.

"Blessed with a strong, capable leadership and amazing management ability, Iron lady who played a key role in establishing India as a strong country and my beloved grandmother late Mrs Indira Gandhi. My tributes to her on her birth anniversary," he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, Milind Deora and Kumari Selja were among the senior party leaders who paid tributes to the former prime minister on Twitter.

"शहादत सबकुछ खत्म नहीं करती, यह केवल एक शरुआत है..." विश्वराजनीति में अलग पहचान, लौह इरादों से परिपूर्ण, भारत की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री, श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन💐🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JW4GDlvCTr — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 19, 2019

Ramesh tweeted:

Charismatic, Courageous, Consequential and also Controversial. But her legacy, as the only PM for whom environmental protection was of paramount importance, is indisputable. I have explored this little known side in my book, Indira Gandhi: A Life in Naturehttps://t.co/K5yiCxAguC — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2019

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.