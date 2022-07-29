An IndiGo flight from Assam's Jorhat to Kolkata was cancelled on Thursday after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield.

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Assam's Jorhat to Kolkata was cancelled on Thursday apparently after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield.

"IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skidded while taking off in Jorhat on Thursday. No passengers suffered injuries in the incident and a team has been constituted to probe the incident. During the initial inspection of the aircraft no abnormalities were observed," said IndiGo airlines in a statement.

IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skidded while taxing for take-off in Jorhat y'day. No passengers suffered injuries in the incident & a team constituted to probe the incident. During the initial inspection of the aircraft no abnormalities were observed, says IndiGo airlines. pic.twitter.com/97tLK2hHfV — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the Indigo 6E757 flight was cancelled after being held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a "technical issue".

A local journalist uploaded a picture on Twitter showing an aircraft, which apparently skidded off the runway and one pair of wheels got stuck in the soft grassy outfield.

Tagging IndiGo, the scribe said: "Guwahati Kolkata @indigo flight 6F 757 (6E757) slips from runway and stuck in muddy field in Jorhat airport in Assam. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm but the flight delayed after the incident."

Replying to his post, IndiGo said: "Sir, we're concerned to hear this and raising this right away with the concerned team. Please share the PNR via DM for the same. We hope you're well and comfortably travelled to your destination."

The AAI official said there was some technical issue with the aircraft and the flight was cancelled at around 8:15 pm.

"There were 98 passengers on board. All passengers deboarded and are safe," he added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.