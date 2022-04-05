India

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to ‘technical snag’; DGCA orders probe

The airline further informed that all the passengers were safe after the return of the flight to Nagpur airport.

Asian News International April 05, 2022 09:12:47 IST
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to ‘technical snag’; DGCA orders probe

Representational Image. Reuters

Nagpur: An IndiGo Nagpur-Lucknow flight returned to the origin after take-off following a suspected momentary technical snag, said the airline on Monday.

The airline further informed that all the passengers were safe after the return of the flight to Nagpur airport.

“IndiGo’s Nagpur-Lucknow flight, returned to origin after take-off, following a suspected momentary technical snag, today. The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to Nagpur airport. All passengers are safe,” said the airline.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry into the emergency landing of the IndiGo flight at Nagpur airport after smoke was seen coming out of the aircraft, said a senior DGCA official.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 05, 2022 09:12:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

To reduce Delhi's pollution and boost road infra, Centre to spend Rs 62,000 crore, says Nitin Gadkari
India

To reduce Delhi's pollution and boost road infra, Centre to spend Rs 62,000 crore, says Nitin Gadkari

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India said that the road infrastructure in India will be at par with the United States by 2040

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years, says Gadkari
Business

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years, says Gadkari

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari
Auto

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari

Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, he said.