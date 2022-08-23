IndiGo flight bound to Mumbai develops technical snag at Goa airport runway, Indian Navy helps 187 passengers disembark
The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams. It had to be pushed back from Bay number nine and the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident, senior official of Goa airport said
New Delhi: The Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight developed a technical snag while proceeding to the runway of the Goa airport around 1:27 pm on Tuesday. The snag was developed in the right engine of the IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR).
The IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) was operating 6E 6097 from Goa to Mumbai and had returned after taxi out.
"During taxi, pilot got a momentary engine warning. Pilot carried out their procedures and returned the aircraft for necessary inspection. Passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai," news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.
A report by news agency PTI mentioned Goa airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao saying that the aircraft had 187 passengers, including four infants, on board and all of them have been disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy.
The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams. Notably, the Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.
Today's incident comes couple of days after pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata asked Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) for priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area.
The carrier said that all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing.
"The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival necessary inspections were carried out. The warning was confirmed as spurious. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress," IndiGo said in a statement.
DGCA officials said that IndiGo pilots had declared 'May Day' due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the Kolkata-bound plane.
With inputs from agencies
