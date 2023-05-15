A day celebrated in honour of all mothers, motherly figures and all motherly bonds, Mother’s Day is a special occasion that is marked every year on the second Sunday of May. This year too, Mother’s Day was celebrated on 14 May, Sunday, thus marking the special occasion to honour and appreciate mothers across the world. While the internet remained abuzz with all the sweet and heartwarming Mother’s Day posts, a special video gained traction for displaying a love-filled moment between a mother and daughter, both of who happened to be working for the same airline. Taking to Twitter, IndiGo shared the video where the airline’s air hostess was seen paying special tributes to her mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air,” the caption of the post read.

Watch the video here:

As the video plays, a young air hostess can be seen addressing the passengers as she introduced herself as Nabira Sashmi and then went on to introduce her mother.

Noting that it is the first time she got the chance to see her mother aboard in a uniform, she expressed her happiness to the passengers.

“I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes and she is working in the cabin. This past six years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking here on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today,” she continued.

Upon hearing this, Nabira’s mother looked clearly overwhelmed and was seen shedding tears of joy. She also kissed her daughter’s cheek while the passengers could be heard cheering and clapping for the mother-daughter duo.

The video shared on the occasion of Mother’s Day has gained huge appreciation on social media. Many took to the comment section and praised IndiGo for sharing such a heartwarming moment.

A user wrote, “Heart touching love. Happy Mother’s day. It made my day”, while another one wrote, “That makes a difference! Good gesture by Indigo roster dept for putting Mom n Daughter on the same flight on Mom’s Day.”

“Great to see this. And Kudos to Indigo in recognising right talent and nurturing them,” a user commented.

