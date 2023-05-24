India's only Chinese newspaper in Kolkata bids adieu after five decades

India’s only Chinese newspaper in Kolkata has decided to stop printing, bringing an end to a five decade long journey. The Overseas Chinese Commerce of India newspaper, or Seong Pow, was a prominent publication catering to the Chinese diaspora in India. It served as a valuable source of information, news, and updates on various aspects of Chinese culture, business, and community affairs within the Indian context.

It was established in March 1969, and was published out of the tannery neighbourhood of Tangra, which is popularly known as Chinatown due to its large number of Chinese occupants.

The circulation of the newspaper came to a halt during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The final blow came in July 2020, when the editor of the newspaper, Kuo-tsai Chang, passed away.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, 200 copies were printed daily. The price of each copy was Rs 2.50.

The newspaper primarily focused on fostering a sense of community among the overseas Chinese population residing in India. It acted as a bridge, connecting individuals of Chinese descent and facilitating communication, cultural exchange, and networking opportunities.

The content of the newspaper covered a wide range of topics relevant to the Chinese community in India. It included news related to current events in China, India-China relations, business and economic developments, cultural festivals, community events, and profiles of successful Chinese entrepreneurs in India. It also featured articles on Chinese history, language, cuisine, traditional medicine, and other aspects of Chinese culture, aiming to educate and engage its readers.

The newspaper served as an essential tool for community engagement, fostering a sense of identity, unity, and pride among the Chinese diaspora.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.