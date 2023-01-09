India's new flying machine guns: Know all about the deadly 25lg drones

New Delhi: With Pakistan increasingly using drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics across India’s western borders, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a UAV that can be armed with machine guns.

The Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW) quoted DRDO Director General (Technology Management) Hari Babu Srivastava as saying that work on the technology demonstration of the armed drone has been completed successfully and it is undergoing further development.

According to the IDRW, the DRDO has developed a 25lg drone that can be armed with a machine gun. The gun on the drone can carry around 150 rounds and can fire in two modes – single shot and automatic.

During demonstrations, the drone has reportedly shown little recoil effect when the gun is fired. It also uses a laser range finder to help it shoot accurately.

The DRDO official also said that more sensors will be added to the drone in order to improve its ability to provide better target recognition and improve its long-distance accuracy.

