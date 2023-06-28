India's Moon Mission: Chandrayaan-3 to lift off on July 13 from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has come up with the final launch day of its much-awaited lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The rocket will lift off on July 13 at 2:30 pm local time, officials informed on Wednesday.

As the name suggests, this will be India’s third venture to the Moon and is a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2 which took place in 2019.

#WATCH | ISRO chief S Somnath says, “Currently the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is fully integrated. We have completed the testing…Currently, the window of opportunity for launch is between 12-19th July…We will announce the exact date after all the tests are completed…” pic.twitter.com/FVT8uHkJVU — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Chandrayaan-2, however, was only able to orbit the moon before its lander ‘Vikram’ suffered a hard landing.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials. The entire mission costs about Rs 615 crore.

ISRO officials are optimistic about the upcoming mission while the rocket has undergone several tests to ensure a successful mission.

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 will demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till the 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

“Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM), and a Rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Inter planetary missions. The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility,” according to ISRO.

With inputs from agencies

