India's Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting along with Jamaican counterpart

Georgetown: Together with his Jamaican colleague Kaminaj Smith, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar co-chaired the fourth India-CARICOM ministerial meeting on Friday in the nation’s capital. They covered a wide variety of topics, including trade, climate change, and counterterrorism.

Jaishankar met his Surinamese colleague, Albert Ramdin, here on Friday to start his nine-day journey to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic.

“Co-chaired 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with Jamaican FM @kaminajsmith at @CARICOMorg HQ. Thank FM Guyana Hugh Todd for inviting us all,” he tweeted.

He said he appreciated the perspectives of his counterparts from the Caribbean nations of Surinam, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Grenada, and representatives from Belize and Bahamas.

“Discussed our wide-ranging sectoral cooperation, including in Trade & Economy; Agriculture & Food Security; Health & Pharma; Energy & Renewables; Infrastructure, ICT & eGovernance; Development Partnership & Capacity Building; Higher Education; Culture and P2P domains,” he tweeted.

“Also exchanged views on vital issues of Climate Change & Disaster Resilience; Counter Terrorism; Reformed Multilateralism and closer cooperation at multilateral forums. Agreed on follow-up steps, including holding the second Joint Commission Meeting this year,” Jaishankar said.

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar also met Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Natalie Barnett and exchanged views on intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation.

CARICOM is an intergovernmental organisation that is a political and economic union of 15 member states (14 nation-states and one dependency) throughout the Americas and the Atlantic Ocean.

