India's imports from Russia increases sharply in 2021-22

India's exports to Russia also rose to USD 3.18 billion in April-February period of 2021-22 from USD 2.65 billion recorded in the financial year 2020-21

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Wednesday informed that India's imports from Russia rose to USD 8.69 billion in the first 11 months of 2021-22, which is 58 per cent higher than the total imports of USD 5.48 billion recorded in the full financial year 2020-21.

India's exports to Russia rose to USD 3.18 billion in April-February period of 2021-22 from USD 2.65 billion recorded in the full year 2020-21, Anupriya Patel said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

India-Russia's total trade in the first 11 months of the financial year ended March 31, 2022, rose to USD 11.86 billion from USD 8.14 billion recorded in the financial year 2020-21.

India's trade with Ukraine has also increased sharply. India's total trade with Ukraine rose to USD 3.09 billion in the first 11 months of 2021-22 from USD 2.59 billion in 2020-21. "The effect of the war on exports/imports from Russia and Ukraine can be assessed only after the situation stabilises," the union minister said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.