India's green energy moves get global platform as PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week on Feb 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on February 6. As many as 650 exhibitors, 34 ministers from across the world will participate in it.

It is for the first time India is organising such event, wherein a record number of CEOs from top energy companies are participating, according to sources.

At the India Energy Week, Prime Minister Modi will unveil big energy initiatives including acceleration of ethanol blending to 20 per cent under the initiative called E20 by 2025, producing clothes by recycling million of plastic pet bottles, sources added.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate green hydrogen mobility rally.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.