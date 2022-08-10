India’s First: Made-in-India howitzer ATAGS to fire 21-gun salute on 15 August as PM Modi leads I-Day celebrations

ATAGS, the entirely indigenous gun, designed and developed by DRDO will give the ceremonial 21-Gun Salute along with the British guns which are being traditionally fired till now

New Delhi: For the first time, a home-grown howitzer gun, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) prototype, developed under the Government’s Make in India' initiative, will be used for the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the Independence Day ceremony at iconic Red Fort in New Delhi on 15 August, 2022.

This year's Independence Day holds a special significance for India as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's freedom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations and deliver the customary address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

ATAGS, the entirely indigenous gun, designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, or DRDO, will give the ceremonial 21-Gun Salute along with the British guns which are being traditionally fired till now.

The initiative to use this gun will prove as a testament to India’s growing capacity of developing arms and ammunition indigenously. Also, it is worth mentioning that the gun has been especially customised, with certain technical specifications being tweaked for the ceremony.

What is ATAGS?

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, or ATAGS, is 155mm calibre Gun System with a firing range of 48 kms and advanced features including high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, advanced communication system, automatic command and control system with night capability in direct-fire mode.

It is a world class system which fires the Bimodular charge system in Zone 7. Notably, no other gun in the world is known to have that capability yet.

ATAGS is compatible with C4I systems like the Artillery Combat Command and Control System called Shakti for technical fire control, fire planning, deployment management, operational logistics management of the Indian Army.

Started in 2013 by the DRDO, the ATAGS project aimed at replacing older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun.

Special invitees for Independence Day 2022

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' special invitations have been sent for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. NCC cadets from all districts across India have been invited to attend the main event at Red Fort. Interestingly, these cadets will be seated at ‘Gyan Path’ in front of the Red Fort's ramparts in a geographical formation of the map of India. Also, they will adorn local dresses, symbolising India’s cultural diversity, to carry forward the message of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

The grand Independence Day celebration at Red Fort will also have special guests including anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers, mortuary workers.

Special programmes organised for the 75th Independence Day

NCC Youth Exchange Programmes has been organised between 9-17 August for the first time as part of Independence Day celebrations. As many as 26 officers/supervisors and 127 cadets/youths from 14 countries – US, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Fiji, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, The Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Seychelles, UAE and Uzbekistan – are in India for the Independence Day celebrations.

Apart from attending the main event at Red Fort, the youth will be visiting places of cultural and historical importance in Delhi and Agra.

On 12 August, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will be felicitating 25 winners of the Veer Gatha contest (SUPER-25) in New Delhi. One of the unique projects launched as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Veer Gatha was organised to inspire and spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

The nation-wide contest, held between 12 October and 20 November, 2021, more than eight lakh students from 4,788 schools were encouraged to share inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations. After several rounds of evaluation, 25 students have been selected and declared as ‘SUPER-25’. They will now be receiving a cash prize and a citation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.