India’s first gold ATM comes up in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd in collaboration with a city-based startup Opencube Technologies Pvt Ltd has set up a gold ATM in Hyderabad’s Begumpet, which is said to be country’s first real-time yellow metal dispensing machine.

Sy Taruj, CEO of Goldsikka, said customers can use their debit or credit cards to buy gold coins of different denominations ranging from 0.5 grams to 100 grams.

“The prices are displayed live on the screen making it transparent and clear for the customers and the coins are dispensed in tamper proof packs certified with 999 purity,” Telangana Today quoted Taruj as saying.

He said they also plan to install these machines in Karimnagar and Warangal.

Taruj said that plans were afoot to launch 3,000 machines all over India in the next two years.

Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, the chair of the Telangana Women’s Commission, as well as Ambika Burman, the chair of Goldsikka, P Vinod Kumar, the CEO of Opencube Technologies, and M Srinivas Rao, the CEO of T-Hub, attended the launch event.

