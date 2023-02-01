India's first Amrit Kaal Budget inspired by 'Saptarishi' or the seven great sages

New Delhi: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget 2023 adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal.

Terming these seven priorities as the ‘Saptarishi’, or seven great sages, the finance minister said that they are supposed to guide the country toward a better future and handle the major challenges it is currently experiencing.

What is ‘Saptarishi’ mentioned by Sitharaman in Budget 2023?

The seven priorities mentioned by the Finance Minister are:

1 – Inclusive development

2 – Reaching the last mile

3 – Infrastructure and investment

4 – Unleashing the potential

5 – Green growth

6 – Youth power

7 – Financial sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that all these factors will complement each other in India’s growth and act as the Saptarishi, guiding us through the ‘Amrit Kal’.

Details of ‘Saptarishi’ or seven priorities to guide India through Amrit Kaal

– The first objective – ‘inclusive development’ – will focus on ensuring that everyone get the benefits from the nation’s expansion and progress. The government will focus on putting in place the policies that will promote fair growth, minimise inequalities, and create a more inclusive society.

– For the second objective, which is ‘reaching last mile’, the government will focus on making sure that all its policies and initiatives reach the most isolated and neglected parts of society. This objective will be achieved by utilising technology and innovative approaches.

– Through the third priority ‘infrastructure and investment’, the government aims to address the urgent demand for better infrastructure in the nation, including spending on the ports, airports, railroads, and roads.

– The government through the fourth goal – ‘unleashing potential’, mentioned by the finance minister, will prioritise eliminating barriers and hindrances to the expansion and advancement of the economy. It can be achieved by implementing reforms in key sectors such as labour, land, and education.

– With its fifth objective – ‘green growth’ – the government will give special emphasise to encourage growth of environmentally friendly and sustainable growth. To do so, it may consider spending on renewable energy, protecting the environment, and taking action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

– Through its sixth priority laid down during the Budget 2023, the Indian government will increase its focus on maximising the potential of the ‘youth power’. This will be achieved by enhancing investments in education and skill development, creation of job, and the encouragement of entrepreneurship.

– Through its seventh priority, the Indian government aims to strengthen the ‘financial sector’ which will lead to growth and development of the nation.

What is Amrit Kaal?

Amrit Kaal refers to the next 25 years leading up to the centenary or 100 years of India’s independence. This period has been pitched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the time when India can strive to become a developed country.

The term was first used by PM Modi in 2021 during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, when he unveiled a new roadmap for the country for the next 25 years.

