India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate jumps over 7% after 168 days, 16,866 test positive in last 24 hours
The country witnessed 41 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing total fatalities to 5,26,074
New Delhi: India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped over 7 per cent after a gap of 168 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning.
The country's positivity today was reported at 7 per cent, up from 5.29 per cent on Sunday.
India, however, witnessed a decline in new COVID-19 cases. The country logged 16,866 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 20,279 fresh infections reported yesterday.
The weekly positivity rate now stands at 4.49 per cent. The country's tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 4,39,05,621 (4 crore 39 lakh 5 thousand 6 hundred and 21).
COVID-19 deaths in India
In the last 24 hours, the country saw 41 deaths due to COVID-19. Total fatalities due to the virus in the country has risen to 5,26,074 (5 lakh 26 thousand and 74).
Of the total COVID-19 related deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, 13 were from Kerala, six each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, four from Punjab, two each from Delhi and Sikkim and one each from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.
Active COVID-19 cases in India
The country now has 1,50,877 (1 lakh 50 thousand 8 hundred and 77) active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decline of 1,323 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in last 24 hours.
Active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total cases.
India's COVID-19 recovery
According to the health ministry, 18,148 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries in the country to 4,32,28,670 (4 crore 32 lakh 28 thousand 6 hundred and 70).
The national recovery rate is currently at 98.46 per cent.
COVID-19 tests in India
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,39,751 (2 lakh 39 thousand 7 hundred and 51) tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Since the start of the pandemic, 87,27,59,815 (87 crore 27 lakh 59 thousand 8 hundred and 15) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India.
COVID-19 vaccination
As per the health ministry, 16,82,390 (16 lakh 82 thousand 3 hundred and 90) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then over 202.17 crore total vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India achieves milestone of administrating 200-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses
The health ministry data stated that 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated
200 crore vaccinations: How India under Narendra Modi scripted Covid success story
The country crossed a record 200 crore Covid-19 vaccinations on 17 July 2022 within barely 18 months of launching this exercise on 16 January last year
Milestone achieved with meticulous planning: UNICEF congratulates India on reaching 2 billion COVID-19 vaccination mark
On 17 July, cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India surpassed 200-crore or 2 billion mark, going past a global milestone in the ongoing battle against the pandemic