New Delhi, India: India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 15.88 per cent.

As per the ministry, the country's active caseload mounted to 21,05,611, which is 5.18 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

As many as 627 COVID-19 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries from the virus have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate too witnessed a drop today; was recorded to be 17.47 per cent.

164.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry, in its release, informed that 15,82,307 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 72.37 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,64,44,73,216 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

