India's arrangements for crude oil procurement well understood, says foreign secretary

At the media briefing Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany for the G7 Summit on 26-27 June and will also travel to UAE on his return to India

New Delhi: India's trading arrangements for crude oil procurement are determined purely on national energy security consideration, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday.

At a media briefing here today ahead of PM Modi's visit to Germany for the G7 Summit, the foreign secretary when asked what India's approach will be if it faces flak for its procurement of Russian crude oil at the summit, said that India's consideration for crude oil purchases is appreciated across the countries.

"Whatever are the trading arrangements that India puts in place with regard to the purchase of crude oil all over the world is determined purely from the consideration of energy security of India. India's consideration for crude oil purchases very well understood. It is appreciated across the countries. I don't see that as any point of assuming any pressure," the foreign secretary said.

Modi will visit Germany for the G7 Summit on 26-27 June and will also travel to UAE on his return to India. At the invitation of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the prime minister will be travelling to Schloss on the midnight of 25 June, he said.

Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of G7 as also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

The foreign secretary said that India's regular participation at G7 Summits clearly points to increasing acceptance and recognition that India needs to be a part of every sustained effort to find a solution to solve global challenges.

During the G7 Summit, Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited.

From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on 28 June.

Responding to a query on whether the row over the Prophet remark could crop up during Modi's visit to UAE, the foreign secretary at the said that Gulf nations have a clear understanding on New Delhi's position and he does not think there will be any further talk on this matter.

"Gulf nations have a clear understanding over India's position and situation, and we have clarified it on various occasions. I do not think there will be any further talk on this," Kwatra said in the media briefing.

"This will be PM's first meeting at the same time with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi," the foreign secretary said.

