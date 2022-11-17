Indians no longer need police clearance certificates to obtain Saudi visa

New Delhi: In a piece of good news, Indian nationals no longer need to produce a police clearance certificate to apply for a Saudi visa. The update was shared in a statement by the Saudi embassy in India on Twitter.

They tweeted that they have removed the visa requirement for police clearance certificates for Indians “in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India.”

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” the Saudi embassy in India tweeted.

The embassy added, “…The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom.”

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

The deed would enable tour firms to fasten application processing and have easier management, and the tourists would have one less document to tackle.

Notably, this month Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to travel to India to meet with Narendra Modi. However, the visit was postponed because of scheduling concerns. He was travelling to Bali, Indonesia, the site of the G20 summit.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.