Indians no longer need police clearance certificates to obtain Saudi visa
New Delhi: In a piece of good news, Indian nationals no longer need to produce a police clearance certificate to apply for a Saudi visa. The update was shared in a statement by the Saudi embassy in India on Twitter.
They tweeted that they have removed the visa requirement for police clearance certificates for Indians “in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India.”
The embassy added, “…The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom.”
The deed would enable tour firms to fasten application processing and have easier management, and the tourists would have one less document to tackle.
Notably, this month Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to travel to India to meet with Narendra Modi. However, the visit was postponed because of scheduling concerns. He was travelling to Bali, Indonesia, the site of the G20 summit.
