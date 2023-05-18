Just like their love for Bollywood and cricket, Indians are known for their obsession with mangoes, especially during the hot summer months. Exceptionally sweet, rich, and smooth, Indian mangoes are widely loved by people across the country and also abroad. As mangoes, also known as the ‘King of fruits’, are available for only a few months, they become a sensation both socially and commercially. People leave no stone unturned to get their hands on the best mangoes in the market and enjoy the summer in the sweetest manner! This year too, as the season of mangoes is here, Indians are super excited as they have started shopping for mangoes both online and offline.

In a recent report by popular grocery delivery app Zepto, it has already completed orders of mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in the month of April and is expecting to receive more orders as the mango mania continues to go on.

Indians order mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in April

The delivery app on its latest data revealed an increase in demand for mangoes, both raw and ripe. With customers ordering raw mangoes worth Rs 25 lakhs, Zepto has received a whopping order worth Rs 25 crore in the last month, that too from just 10 cities where the app and its services remain functional.

According to the data, among all the available mango varieties, Alphonso, also known as ‘Hapus’ mangoes has beaten the competition by becoming the most popular choice on Zepto as it accounts for 30 percent of the total mango sales. These mangoes from Ratnagiri have captured the hearts of mango enthusiasts in major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

After Alphonso, Bainganpalli from Andhra Pradesh remains in the second position by capturing 25 percent of the total sales.

Speaking about Zepto’s mango supplies, it sources the fruits from over 1,000 skilled farmers across India including Ratnagiri and Devgad for Alphonso, Jalna & Junagarh for Kesar, Anantapur, Chittor, and Kolhapur for Badami, Pallakad for Lalbagh, Krishnagiri, and Ramnagar for Totapuri, and many more.

