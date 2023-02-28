Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The GSM Association (GSMA) has conferred Government Leadership Award 2023 to India for implementing best practices in telecom policy and regulation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said “GSMA awards represent global recognition of the telecom reforms carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all have seen the effect of the measures taken by him.

Talking about ease of working here in India, he said that ‘Right of Way’ (RoW) permissions which used to take more than 230 days, now get approval within 8 days.

More than 85 per cent of mobile tower clearances are now instantaneous. With nearly 1 Lakh sites in 387 districts, India’s 5G roll-out is one of the fastest in the world. Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector and the whole world has taken note of this rise, he said.

GSMA, which represents more than 750 mobile operators and 400 companies in the telecom ecosystem, recognizes one country every year. India was declared the winner in the ceremony held at Mobile World Congress Barcelona on 27 Feb 2023.

A series of reforms were introduced by the government to bring in structural and procedural reform in September 2021. Thereafter, several initiatives were carried out such as licensing reforms, the creation of PM Gati Shakti Sanchar portal, streamlining RoW, spectrum reforms, satellite reforms etc.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.