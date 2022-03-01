India

Indian student killed in Ukraine: PM speaks to parents; Rahul Gandhi, Basavaraj Bommai express condolences

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa, a medical student from Karnataka was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv

FP Trending March 01, 2022 20:10:37 IST
Indian student killed in Ukraine: PM speaks to parents; Rahul Gandhi, Basavaraj Bommai express condolences

This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 1 March, 2022. (AP)

An Indian student has been killed due to Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv today, 1 March. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death through a statement this afternoon.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry, Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Twitter and stated that the government was in touch with the student’s family. The student has been identified as Naveen Shekarappa, an MBBS student from Karnataka, according to reports.   According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with the family of the deceased student.

 

Leader of Opposition of the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his sadness at Shekarappa’s demise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the news and urged the government of India to safely evacuate all Indian nationals from the war-hit region.

 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai mourned the student’s death and stated that he has requested the Prime Minister’s Office and the MEA to help bring Shekarappa's mortal remains back to the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent his thoughts and prayers to Shekarappa’s family and hoped that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would end soon. 

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury urged the government to speed up the evacuation process so that further loss of life could be prevented.

The United States Embassy in India also offered its condolences and stated that it was “deeply saddened by the death” of the student.

Actor Farhan Akhtar sent his condolences to the family and hoped that all citizens could soon be evacuated from Ukraine.

 

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had issued an advisory this morning asking all citizens, including students, to leave the Ukrainian capital Kyiv “urgently” by any means available. As per a report in NDTV, about 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in the country.

As per reports, the seventh flight under Operation Ganga, carrying 182 Indian nationals, reached Mumbai from Bucharest today. The eighth and ninth flight under the rescue operation have departed from Budapest and Bucharest, respectively. According to PTI, PM Modi will chair high-level another meeting today on the Russia-Ukraine issue.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in severe destruction and death. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces attacked its pro-western neighbour on Thursday, at least 136 civilians have been killed according to the United Nations.

Follow all LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 01, 2022 20:22:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ continues, 182 Indians safely return to Mumbai from Ukraine
World

India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ continues, 182 Indians safely return to Mumbai from Ukraine

This is the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit Ukraine since 27 February

Mamata Banerjee offers unconditional support to PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine
India

Mamata Banerjee offers unconditional support to PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine

In a letter to the prime minister, Banerjee iterated that the country stands united with regard to evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine

Stranded Indian citizens in Kyiv asked to move to railway station for onward journey
World

Stranded Indian citizens in Kyiv asked to move to railway station for onward journey

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the sixth flight under India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' left for Delhi from Budapest with 240 Indian nationals.