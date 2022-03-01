Indian student killed in Ukraine: PM speaks to parents; Rahul Gandhi, Basavaraj Bommai express condolences

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa, a medical student from Karnataka was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv

An Indian student has been killed due to Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv today, 1 March. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death through a statement this afternoon.

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

The official spokesperson of the Ministry, Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Twitter and stated that the government was in touch with the student’s family. The student has been identified as Naveen Shekarappa, an MBBS student from Karnataka, according to reports. According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with the family of the deceased student.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/OEXXs7XjiD — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Leader of Opposition of the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his sadness at Shekarappa’s demise.

Saddened to learn that an Indian student from Karnataka has been killed in Ukraine. Our prayers are with his family & loved ones. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 1, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the news and urged the government of India to safely evacuate all Indian nationals from the war-hit region.

Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 1, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai mourned the student’s death and stated that he has requested the Prime Minister’s Office and the MEA to help bring Shekarappa's mortal remains back to the country.

I know his family. They are very close to me. PM had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortals: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on the death of a Karnataka student in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/uwahJPxpOh — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent his thoughts and prayers to Shekarappa’s family and hoped that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would end soon.

Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end. https://t.co/aHq7F8Nu8m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 1, 2022

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury urged the government to speed up the evacuation process so that further loss of life could be prevented.

Tragic loss of life. Deepest condolences. Urge GoI to further step up efforts to urgently ensure evacuation of all Indians. Further loss of young lives caught in crossfire must be prevented. https://t.co/xEmGQ39kGc — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 1, 2022

The United States Embassy in India also offered its condolences and stated that it was “deeply saddened by the death” of the student.

Deeply saddened by the death of an Indian student today in Kharkiv, Ukraine. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Indian people. — CDA Lacina — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 1, 2022

Actor Farhan Akhtar sent his condolences to the family and hoped that all citizens could soon be evacuated from Ukraine.

An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon. 🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 1, 2022

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had issued an advisory this morning asking all citizens, including students, to leave the Ukrainian capital Kyiv “urgently” by any means available. As per a report in NDTV, about 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in the country.

As per reports, the seventh flight under Operation Ganga, carrying 182 Indian nationals, reached Mumbai from Bucharest today. The eighth and ninth flight under the rescue operation have departed from Budapest and Bucharest, respectively. According to PTI, PM Modi will chair high-level another meeting today on the Russia-Ukraine issue.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in severe destruction and death. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces attacked its pro-western neighbour on Thursday, at least 136 civilians have been killed according to the United Nations.

