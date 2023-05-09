Indian Student in UK to be extradited for sending death threats to Salman Khan

Mumbai police is reportedly extraditing an Indian student living in the UK over charges of sending death threats to movie star Salman Khan.

As per reports, the cops in Mumbai have issued a look out notice for the student and have also initiated the extradition process under Mutual Legal Assistance treaty (MLAT) with UK.

The suspect has been identified as a third-year medical student from Haryana. Bandra Police has refused to release his identify.

The threats were allegedly conveyed in a letter to one of Khan’s close friend named Prashant Gunjalkar in March.

According to police, the suspect notoriously wrote jailed gangster Goldy Brar’s name in the letter as sender.

Apart from assassinating singer-songwriter turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May of last year, Goldy Brar has multiple crimes registered in his name.

Khan and his family have received more than a half-dozen hoax threats in the names of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, but police have ruled out any connection of death threats with them.

According to police, it appears at first glance that the email threat was issued as a joke after the sender read several news articles in the media.

Gangsters Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg were arrested by the Mumbai Police after they allegedly sent threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.

In connection to the threatning letter a case had already been lodged under IPC section 506(2), 120(b), and 34 at Bandra police station.

Earlier in March, police had arrested a man named Dhakad Ram from Jodhpur, Rajasthan over same charges.

