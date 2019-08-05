Indian Railways introduces special 'pink band' coaches exclusively for women

Aimed at ensuring safety, security and comfort of women passengers on trains, Indian Railways has decided to introduce separate coaches that will be reserved for women and small children. Similar to metro trains, these coaches will bear a distinctive pink band outside the coach.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has already started this initiative and is currently running eight trains with SLR coaches (see below) distinguished with the pink band in Rangiya division.

According to NFR, six trains with these special pink-band coaches between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati and two trains between Rangiya and Murkongselek have begun operations.

Passenger trains bearing number 55817, 55818, 55803, 55804, 55809 and 5581 runs between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati. Train numbers 55895 and 55896 runs between Rangiya and Murkongselek.

Section 58 of the Railway Act, 1989 provides for earmarking of accommodation of female passengers in trains. ‘Ladies Quota’ is meant to be a quota for ladies travelling alone or with a child below three years of age. It’s available in sleeper class at present in most of the trains. However, a dedicated coach for women on a train is a new initiative altogether.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on 31 July, “For the safety of women, now trains are being set up in the same way as the metro, in which women will travel alone or with small children. They have been started by the North Frontier Railway soon this facility will be started in other trains.”

महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए अब मेट्रो की तरह ट्रेन में भी पिंक कोच लगाया जा रहा है, जिसमे महिलाएं अकेले या छोटे बच्चों के साथ यात्रा करेंगी। इनकी शुरुआत नार्थ फ्रंटियर रेलवे द्वारा की जा चुकी है, शीघ्र ही यह सुविधा अन्य ट्रेनों में भी आरंभ की जाएगी।https://t.co/vxdqe0U2XT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 31, 2019

What’s an SLR coach?

· SLR coach on a train stands for Seating-cum-Luggage Rake.

· There are two SLR coaches in a train - the first one is next to the engine and the second one is at the end of the train.

· The compartments are divided into two sections - one for sitting (currently for differently-abled person) and another for luggage. The guard also gets accommodated here.

· SLR coaches are present only in those trains that are running with ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches. Mail, Express and Superfast trains have SLR coaches.

All about the new pink band women’s coach

· These specific coaches will be the SLR coaches.

· Railway authority will deploy Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket checking staff for the next few days to stabilise the new system.

· The pink colour band will help women passengers easily identify the coach on the platform even during rush hours.

· These coaches will be for women passengers and children up to three-year-old.

· A passenger can opt for this coach while booking the train ticket.