Indian Railways deploys additional rakes to transport coal to power plants, supplies record million tonnes in 2021-22

According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has loaded a record 653 million tonnes of coal as compared to 542 million tonnes in the previous year.

Indian Railways has initiated running of additional trains and rakes to augment transportation and ensure swift supply of coal across power plants. According to the Ministry of Railways, transportation of coal has been ramped up and 32 per cent more coal freight has been loaded between September 2021 to March 2022. Also, there has been an increase in 10 per cent freight, by efficiently mobilising resources after April 2022.

During 2021-2022, Indian Railways has augmented the transportation of coal through Railways by a record 111 million tonnes and loaded a record 653 million tonnes of coal as compared to 542 million tonnes in the previous year. There has been a growth of 20.4 per cent.

Also, during September 2021 to March 2022, loading of coal to power sector was increased by 32 per cent in just 2 quarters.

In April 2022, Indian Railways has taken a number of steps to prioritise the loading of coal to power sector which has led to increase in supply of coal of more than 10 per cent within one-week time.

Indian Railways says that this significant improvement has been possible due to various measures undertaken by them which include prioritising the movement of coal trains as well as intensively monitoring each and every train during the entire cycle from Loading to movement and finally unloading.

The Ministry of Railways said that through prioritisation and monitoring the transit time of coal trains to long distance, power has been reduced significantly by 12-36 per cent for critical power plants. "Indian Railways has prioritised the movement of coal to long distance power houses as well which is reflected in the fact that the average lead of coal trains has increased by 7 per cent in the last five days as compared to the average leads of 1 to 10 April," it added.

Despite the increase in the average lead of coal trains the time taken between two successive loading of the same rake for these stocks has reduced by 10 per cent, the railway ministry said, adding that with these operational innovations Indian Railways has augmented the supply of coal trains to power houses as well as has loaded more coal rakes on a sustained basis.

