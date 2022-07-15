Indian Railways books cab for student so that he could catch train on time amid heavy rains; wins hearts
After the train got cancelled, the staff at Ekta Nagar railway station helped Gadhvi get a cab to Vadodara station. The young student reached Vadodara station on time. The railway department did not stop there. Officials at Vadodara station even helped the aspirant with his luggage
As heavy rains continue to pound parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, a heart-warming incident has come to light from Vadodara. The Indian Railways went out of its way to help a student fulfil his dreams of going to IIT Madras to study aerospace engineering.
Satyam Gadhvi was scheduled to travel from Narmada district’s Ekta Nagar to Vadodara to catch his train for Chennai. However, the rain gods played spoilsport. The train from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara got cancelled as heavy rains washed away part of the tracks.
After the train got cancelled, the staff at Ekta Nagar railway station helped Gadhvi get a cab to Vadodara station. The young student reached Vadodara station on time. The railway department did not stop there. Officials at Vadodara station even helped the aspirant with his luggage.
Gadhvi spoke about the helpful attitude of the Indian Railways in a video message. The clip was shared by DMRC Vadodara.
Watch:
पश्चिम रेलवे के चाँदोद - एकता नगर रेल खंड के क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण रेल यातायात बंद होने से 20920 एकतानगर- एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल के एकता नगर - वडोदरा के बीच निरस्त होने के कारण इस ट्रेन के एकतानगर से एकमात्र यात्री को कार से वडोदरा पहुँचाया गया @WesternRly @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/6kzLaxCYwu
— DRM Vadodara (@DRMBRCWR) July 13, 2022
The video won a lot of appreciation online, with several praising the railway department’s efforts to help the young student.
Great work by Indian railways ... Railway is not corporate but it is a big family.
— sachin prasad (@sachinprasad78) July 15, 2022
Others wished that the Indian Railways would help every passenger like this.
Lucky u my brother. Wish @indianrailway__ works like same with every Passenger. Booking cab might be difficult, but can definitely improve ticket booking facility more effectively
— sujai (@isujai6) July 14, 2022
Some wrote that stories like this should be appreciated.
Yes, we should appreciate what needs to be appreciated.@RailMinIndia 🙏🏼
— Dushyant Bansod (@bansod_dushyant) July 14, 2022
Recently the department also assuaged the fears of a passenger who thought that his train was being 'hijacked'. Krushna Ch Behera, who was onboard the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express, was concerned to see his train take a diversion between Majri Junction and Sitafal Mandi. The passenger grew anxious that his train had been ’hijacked’ and took to Twitter to ask the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Secunderabad and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for help.
The railway department was swift to respond and wrote that the train was only being diverted due to some ongoing repair work. It also urged Behera to remain calm. The pots went viral and garnered a variety of reactions.
What are your thoughts on this story?
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Under-construction railway underpass collapses in Dhanbad; 4 dead
Six workers engaged by a private contractor were working at the under-construction underpass between Pradhankanta and Sindri rail section
Explained: The reasons behind the sacking of Satish Agnihotri, the chief of the bullet train project
Satish Agnihotri, the in-charge of the prestigious bullet train project, was terminated from the post after a Lokpal court ordered the CBI to investigate a number of corruption charges against him
Watch: Elephant kicks dirt on man for politest reason ever; video leaves Twitter in splits
The video has gained over 6.4 lakh views and several comments. Several users praised the gentle manner of the elephant. Others cracked jokes on the manner in which the jumbo got its way