Indian personalities who met Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II

Taking Britain from the age of steam to the era of smartphones, the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on the afternoon of 8 September at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. After ascending the throne in 1952, the Queen witnessed the largely peaceful breakup of an empire that once spanned the globe. In 2015, Elizabeth became the longest-serving monarch, after she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to 1901. Her partner for 73 years, Prince Philip, whom she described as her “strength and stay,” left her for his heavenly abode in April 2021 at the age of 99. The Queen visited India several times, but her first visit was made nearly 15 years after India’s Independence. However, there are many celebrities and great Indian personalities, who got the opportunity to meet the Queen in person during her reign. Let’s take a look at them:

Jawaharlal Nehru:

During his life, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru met the Queen on many occasions. However, when she visited India in 1961 for the first time, she was accompanied by him to different locations. They even went on a hunt together.

Kamal Haasan:

While attending the UK-India Year of Culture event in March 2017, politician and actor Kamal Haasan met none other than Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace.

Kapil Dev:

Apart from meeting the Queen before his matches, former cricketer, Kapil Dev was also present in the UK-India Royal meet, wherein he was even clicked interacting with Prince Philips.

Pooja Hegde:

Organised to rejoice the British’s close ties with India, the 2017 Royal meet gave many Indian celebrities an opportunity to see Britain’s monarch in person. Actress Pooja Hegde was also in attendance and posed with the queen for the cameras.

Shiamak Davar:

Indian choreographer Shiamak Davar brought his contemporary and jazz vibes to the Buckingham Palace in March 2017.

