Indian Navy’s Marcos commando dies during training, gets entangled in power lines during parachute jump

In an unfortunate incident, a commando of the elite MARCOS special forces unit of the Indian Navy died during a training session at the Airborne Training School in Agra when his parachute got entangled in high-voltage electricity lines.

The accident reportedly took place at the Malpura drop zone in the Agra Air Force Station on Thursday.

In the Agra Air Force Station’s Airborne Training School, Petty Officer Ankush Sharma was receiving paratrooping instruction. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, according to authorities at the Malpura police station.

It has been reported that Sharma used a parachute during a jump from an aeroplane on Thursday morning. He reportedly failed to notice the high-voltage power wires during the final moments of the jump.

The commando was noticed by farmers working in the fields underneath the power lines, who promptly called the police. As soon as army soldiers arrived, the parachute was dropped from the power wires. The commando was treated for his injuries at the Military Hospital right away, but he passed away while receiving care.

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Ankush Sharma, Petty Officer who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Agra on 11 May 23 and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/ImKyY9RXW8 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 12, 2023

Thousands of commandos receive training in parachute jumps at the Airborne Training School in Agra, which offers regular paratrooper training courses for military troops. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a cricket player and honorary Lt Col in the Territorial Army's Parachute Regiment, finished his paratrooper training by making five jumps at the Malpura drop zone.

Another Marcos marine commando from the Indian Navy had passed away last month while practising a parachute jump in West Bengal.

