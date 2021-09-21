Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Registration for 181 posts now open, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The applications have been invited for postings in the Executive, Technical and Educational branches

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the position of Short Service Commission (SSC) that will commence from June 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. Unmarried men and women who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the 181 vacancies by visiting the official website at https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/.

The last date to submit applications is 5 October, as per the official notice. The applications have been invited for postings in the Executive, Technical and Educational branches.

The Executive branch has a total of 45 in the SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre, four openings for Air Traffic Controller (ATC), eight vacancies of SSC Observer, along with 15 vacancies for SSC Pilot, and 18 vacancies in SSC Logistics.

The Education branch has 18 openings while the Technical branch has 27 vacancies in SSC Engineering Branch (General Service (GS)). There are 34 vacancies in the SSC Electrical Branch (General Service (GS)) while 12 positions are available for the post of Naval Architect as well.

A candidate can fill in only one application and is required to assess their eligibility for the position before applying for the SSC 2022.

The detailed list of vacancies can be found here: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_10_2122b.pdf

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an SSB interview after their applications have been screened. The selected applicants will have a service duration of 10 years, extendable up to four more years, in two terms of two years each.

Process to apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021:

― Go to the official website at https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

― Click on the ‘Current Affairs’ tab on the home page and select the SSC June 2022 link

― Complete the registration process and fill in the Indian Navy SSC June 2022 application

― Upload the relevant documents and submit the application

― Save a printout of the completed application for the future

Candidates will be required to undergo a probation period of two years in all branches.