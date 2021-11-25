Indian Navy releases admit card for AA and SSR prelims exam 2021; get direct link here

The recruitment drive by the Indian Navy is being carried out to recruit a total of 2,500 sailors. A total of 500 posts are vacant for Artificer Apprentice while 2,000 vacancies are available for Senior Secondary Recruits

The admit cards for the Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – February 2022 Batch exams have been released by the Indian Navy. Candidates who had registered themselves may download their hall tickets from the official website of Indian Navy - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Methodical procedure to download the admit card for AA and SSR – February 2022 batch exam is as follows:

Visit the official website of Indian Navy at https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Click on the Candidate Login section given on the page

Next, select the correspondence state and enter the captcha

Key in your login credentials such as email and password to login to the portal

Check the AA/SSR admit card and download the document for future use

Direct link to login and download admit card is here - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/account/state

The Indian Navy AA and SSR examination will be held in December this year.

Admit cards have been released for both the written exam and the Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Candidates who appear for the written exam will be subjected to PFT on the same day.

For the written test, the question paper will have objective questions with two sections. The first one will be of Science and Mathematics while the second one will be of General Knowledge.

It is mandatory for candidates to qualify PFT along with the written exam. PFT will include a 1.6 kilometre run to be completed in seven minutes, apart from 10 push-ups and 20 squats that are also included in the test.

Candidates will be sent for training once they are selected. The training will begin in February next year where the initial training will be of nine weeks for AA applicants and 22 weeks for SSR candidates. Later, Professional Training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments will also be given with applicants being allotted a trade or branch according to the requirement of Service.

The recruitment drive by the Indian Navy is being carried out to recruit a total of 2,500 sailors. A total of 500 posts are vacant for Artificer Apprentice while 2,000 vacancies are available for Senior Secondary Recruits.

