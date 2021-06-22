Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: AA/SSR admit card 2021 released, check details at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 2,500 vacancies (500 AA and 2,000 SSR posts)

The admit cards for the sailor entry examination for the recruitment of Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) posts have been released by the Indian Navy. Applicants can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 2,500 vacancies (500 AA and 2,000 SSR posts).

According to an official notice on the website, "Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard".

Follow these simple steps to check and download hall tickets:

Step 1: Go to the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate Login’ tab

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the Indian Navy website and submit

Step 4: The AA/SSR admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Save a copy and take a printout for future reference or use

The exam will take place in three parts - a written test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and Medical Test. The written exam will have four sections namely English, Mathematics, Science, and General Knowledge while the duration will be an hour.

Applicants will be shortlisted for written examination and PFT on the basis of the secured percentage of qualifying (10+2) exam. However, cut-off marks may differ from state to state. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, around 10,000 candidates will be called up for written test and PFT.

After qualifying for the written test, candidates then appear for the PFT which consists of a 1.6km run. To qualify, every candidate has to finish the run in seven minutes. Apart from this, aspirants also have to do 20 squats and 10 push-ups. However, there might be some changes this year in the PFT due to coronavirus pandemic.

After the physical test, the medical exam is conducted by military doctors.