Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications for 2,500 vacancies of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) posts. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The application process will start from 26 April till 30 April.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section

3. Register yourself

4. Apply for whichever position you want to opt for and submit

5. Save a copy, take a print out of the submitted page

Number of Vacancies:

Artificer Apprentice: 500

Senior Secondary Recruits: 2000

Eligibility

1. A candidate should have been born between 1 February, 2001 and 31 July, 2004

2. Candidate should be at least 12th pass with 60 percent marks in Maths and Physics. She/he should have at least one of these subjects-Biology/Chemistry/Computer Science from a recognized Indian Education Board

3. Domicile certificate is needed

Examination:

The Indian Navy will conduct examinations for the above posts at 31 different centres across the country. The written test result will be declared on the same day. The written exam will be for an hour and will have four sections - English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

A candidate, after qualifying for the written exam, will appear for the Physical Fitness Test. It consists of a 1.6 Km run which a candidate must complete in 7 minutes. He is required to do a minimum of 10 push-ups and 20 squats. Those who clear the Physical Test will have to undertake the medical examination.

The medical examination is conducted by authorised military doctors. Candidates who are rejected for being temporarily unfit will have an option to go for a second review from a specified Military Hospital within a maximum period of 21 days. After that, no further appeals are entertained. A final merit list will then be prepared.