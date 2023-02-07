Indian Navy projects air power boost as LCA Tejas, MiG-29K take-off, land on INS Vikrant

New Delhi: In a significant boost to the air power of the Indian Navy, the prototype of the naval version of the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and a MiG-29K plane have completed successful landings on the INS Vikrant.

Terming the development as a “historical milestone”, the Indian Navy asserted that it is a big boost for the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Indian government.

“A historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) on board INS Vikrant,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

These successful landings a MiG-29K and a naval version the LCA Tejas by Indian Navy pilots on INS Vikrant is a powerful demonstration of India’s prowess in design, construction, and operations of aircraft carriers. It also shows the increased air power and combat readiness of the Indian Navy.

“The Indian Navy takes a significant step towards operationalising the indigenous aircraft carrier by successful landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant by naval pilots demonstrating India’s prowess in aircraft carrier design, construction and operations while enhancing Navy’s combat readiness,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The landing and take-off of the prototype of the naval version of LCA Tejas and MiG-29K aircraft were part of flight trials on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

At present, the Indian Navy operates more than 40 MiG-29K fighter jets.

PTI quoted Indian Navy officials as saying that the air wing of INS Vikrant will have the ability to carry 30 MiG-29K fighter jets.

The Indian Navy is also in the process of purchasing 26 deck-based fighter aircraft for deployment on board INS Vikrant.

For this procurement, the Indian Navy has already shortlisted the F/A-18 Super Hornet manufactured by US giant Boeing and the Rafale M aircraft produced by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

