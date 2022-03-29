Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 will significantly enhance India's ability to protect, preserve and promote national maritime interests, said Chief of the Naval Staff

The Indian Navy commissioned the second Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 into service at INS Hansa, Dabolim today. The INAS 316 was commissioned in the presence of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar

INAS 316 will operate the Boeing P-8l, the sophisticated multi-role long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft. The aircraft is powered by twin jet engines and can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes.

Referring to INAS 316, Chief of the Naval Staff, said, "In today's dynamic and complex security situation, this squadron's operational capability will significantly enhance our ability to protect, preserve and promote our national maritime interests."

Goa | Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 will be commissioned today at INS Hansa, in Dabolim. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, to preside over the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yl0IRQSxtM — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam. INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional aircraft acquired, adding teeth to the armour of the Indian Navy, to deter, detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

India is raising the new squadron at a time when there is growing concerns over China's increasing intrusion into the Indian Ocean Region. The INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional P-8I aircraft, which will help the Indian Navy detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the Indian Ocean Region.

INAS 316 has been christened as 'The Condors', after one of the largest flying birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea.

