Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief operations in Balasore after train crash

The Indian Navy is working in close coordination with Odisha State Administration to provide medical relief and support at the site of the Coromandel Express accident near Balasore on Friday, said an official release.

A Medical and support team of 43 personnel including Surgical Specialists and Medical Assistants, ambulances and support services from INS Chilka were dispatched last night and are presently attending to the injured, extending immediate medical relief and OT facilities at the District HQ Hospital at Balasore.

The Naval medical relief team has also set up a medical camp at Gangadhar Kalyan Mandap at Balasore for treating non-critical patients. The Naval team is also providing assistance and support to Odisha civil administration in the evacuation and rescue of injured citizens.

The Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) is coordinating relief activities under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command in close liaison with Odisha State Administration. Meanwhile, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

At least 288 people were killed and around 900 others got injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. Three trains – the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the accident.

The railways is in the process of installing “Kavach” across its network. It alerts when a loco pilot jumps a signal (Signal Passed at Danger — SPAD), which is the leading cause of train collisions. The system can alert the loco pilot, take control of the brakes and bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

With inputs from agencies

