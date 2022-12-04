Every year on 4 December, India celebrates Navy Day to honour the contributions and accomplishments of the Indian Navy. On this day, a number of activities take place, including marathons, inter-school quiz competitions, air shows, and tattoo ceremonies. The date was selected to mark the beginning of Operation Trident against Pakistan, which was part of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. On the night of 4 and 5 December, Operation Trident was carried out when the Indian naval forces attacked the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Karachi.

The naval division of the Indian Armed Forces is the Indian Navy. The President of India serves as the Indian Navy’s Supreme Commander, while the Chief of Naval Staff is in charge of the force.

History of Indian Navy Day

The East India Company founded the Indian Navy in 1612. During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Pakistan attacked the Indian air bases on 3 December. The Indian navy launched three missile boats of the Vidyut class, INS Veer, INS Nipat, and INS Nirghat, in an effort to repel the attack. The Indian Navy sank three Pakistani navy ships during Operation Trident. The attack that sank the ships in Karachi was organised by Commodore Kasargod Patnashetti Gopal Rao. After emerging victorious in the war against Pakistan, the whole country celebrated the success of the Indian Navy.

Significance of Indian Navy Day

The Indian Navy contributes significantly towards securing India’s maritime borders and advancing the nation’s international relations through disaster relief missions, port visits, collaborations, patriotic missions, and other activities. The modern Indian Navy has undergone changes to strengthen its relationship with the Indian Ocean region.

All you need to know about Indian Navy

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) operates from the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence to control the operational and administrative aspects of the Indian Navy. Under the control of a Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief, The Navy has three commands:

The Western Naval Command (headquartered in Mumbai)

The Eastern Naval Command (headquartered in Visakhapatnam)

The Southern Naval Command (headquartered in Kochi)

