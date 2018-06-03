Indian Navy completes overhaul of 32-year-old Mauritius Coast Guard Ship in six months

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has completed "service life extension refit" of a 32-year-old ship of the Mauritius Coast Guard.

The six month long overhaul of the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Guardian in Mumbai was undertaken in furtherance of the Indian Navy's diplomatic outreach, the Western Naval Command (WNC) said in an official statement on Sunday.

The 'service life extension refit' of the 32-year-old ship started on 1 December, 2017 at Naval Dockyard and ensured timely completion of its hull, engineering, electrical and weapon work package, it said.

MCGS Guardian, after successfully completing all the mandated trials, is set to return to Mauritius "as good as new", the statement said.

While bidding farewell to the ship and the crew, the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard presented a memento and a compendium of reports of all trials conducted on the vessel, stated the city-headquartered WNC.