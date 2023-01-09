Indian Navy carries out crucial surveillance operation along Pakistan border

New Delhi: A P-8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Navy carried out a crucial operation along sensitive sections of the border between India and Pakistan last week.

According to a report by the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), the Indian Navy plane had taken off from the Srinagar airport on Thursday and flew along the India-Pakistan border.

The plane’s flight path took it over the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir, to the international border in the Amritsar sector before flying across Rajasthan to Bikaner where it turned back to eventually land in New Delhi.

A Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), the P-8I Poseidon aircraft is used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions by the Indian Navy.

Designed for long-range, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, the P-8I Poseidon carries out surveillance operations by mapping surface areas with synthetic aperture radar, inverse synthetic aperture radar, electro-optic instruments, and infrared, as well as scanning the electromagnetic domain with their onboard electronic warfare suites.

The Indian Navy has also used the P-8I Poseidon to conduct surveillance operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during the military stand-off between India and China.

