Indian Mujahideen threatens Mumbai airport, security tightened

Mumbai: Security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here after a threat call was received on Monday, police said.

Mumbai police & other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving threat call on Monday. Caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh & as member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Case filed & probe on: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

The caller identified himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a member of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

“Mumbai Police and other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving threat call on Monday. Caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen,” read a statement from police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

