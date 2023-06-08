Indian govt is offering free tools to detect and remove malware from your phone; here's how to download them

To address the issue of increasing malware attacks and scams on phones in the country, the government of India is offering free ‘Botnet’ detection and removal tools. The initiative is part of the government’s ‘Cyber Swachhta Kendra’. It is also known as Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre.

The project is part of the Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The objective is to assist individuals in safeguarding their phones.

As part of the initiative, the government has tried to actively reach people via SMS, and spread awareness about the issue. Through SMS, the government has the objective to give a reminder to users to stay safe online, as well as take precautions to safeguard their devices against malware threats.

How to get access?

The announcement by the government states that people can access the free tools through the ‘Cyber Swachhta Kendra Portal’. This operates in collaboration with antivirus companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). It is operated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

Botnet infection

The malware, known as ‘Bot’, can infect your device and add it to a network of compromised systems known as a ‘Botnet’.

Once your device becomes part of a Botnet, the hacker who controls it can perform various harmful actions, including accessing and copying your data, blocking incoming and outgoing calls and messages, and even obtaining sensitive information like online banking details, usernames, and passwords.

To safeguard your device against Botnet infections, it is crucial to only download applications from trusted sources such as official app stores or reputable websites. Additionally, exercise caution when opening emails or clicking on links from unknown or suspicious sources.

If you suspect that your system may be infected by a botnet, there are tools available for detection and removal.

For Android devices, you can utilise the ‘eScan CERT-IN Bot Removal’ tool or ‘M-Kavach 2’ developed by C-DAC Hyderabad, accessible through the Google Play Store.

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra offers several free botnet removal tools for Windows, including eScan Antivirus, K7 Security, and Quick Heal, which can be downloaded from their website.

In addition to botnet detection tools, you can enhance your protection by installing ‘USB Pratirodh’, a utility for desktops that enables users to control the usage of removable storage media such as mobile phones, pen drives, and other compatible external storage devices. When connecting a new USB device, the tool prompts the user to authenticate it by entering a username and password. It also provides the capability to scan the USB device for malware, encrypt data, and modify read/write privileges.

With inputs from agencies

