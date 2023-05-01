India is rightfully called the land of festivals where people from different religions and cultural backgrounds celebrate a number of festivals throughout the year with great grandeur. Just like the English calendar, the Hindu calendar also includes a total of 12 months – Chaitra, Vaisakha, Jyeshtha, Ashadha, Shraavana, Bhadra, Ashvin, Kartik, Agahana, Pausha, Magha, and Phalguna. Speaking of which, while the month of May aka Jyeshtha is about to begin, it will come with a number of festivals and auspicious occasions. Beginning from Mohini Ekadashi to Buddha Purnima, Vat Savitri Vrat, and Vinayak Chaturthi, there are a number of festivals lined up for the month of May. Apart from that, some significant occasions like Ravindranath Tagore Jayanti, World Red Cross Day, and Veer Savarkar Jayanti are also lined up for this month.

Indian Festivals in May 2023

1 May 2023 – Mohini Ekadashi, Thrissur Pooram

2 May 2023 – Parshuram Dwadashi

3 May 2023 – Budh Pradosh Vrat

4 May 2023 – Narasimha Jayanti, Agni Nakshatram begins, Chhinnamasta Jayanti

5 May 2023 – Kurma Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Chitra Pournami, Vaishakha Purnima Vrat

6 May 2023 – Narada Jayanti, Jyeshtha begins

8 May 2023 – Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi

12 May 2023 – Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami

15 May 2023 – Vrishabha Sankranti, Apara Ekadashi

17 May 2023 – Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivaratri

19 May 2023 – Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti

20 May 2023 – Jyeshtha month, Shukla Paksha begins

21 May 2023 – Rohini Vrat

23 May 2023 – Vinayaka Chaturthi

29 May 2023 – Mahesh Navami

30 May 2023 – Ganga Dussehra

31 May 2023 – Gayatri Jayanti, Nirjala Ekadashi, Ramalakshmana Dwadashi

Major Indian festivals in May 2023

Out of the mentioned festivals, fasts, and other occasions, Thrissur Pooram, Buddha Purnima, Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti, and Ganga Dussehra, among others hold major significance for devotees across the country.

While Buddha Purnima marks the auspicious occasion of Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary, holding a major significance in the Buddhist tradition, Shani Jayanti is marked as Lord Shani’s birth anniversary. Vat Shivaratri Vrat which falls on Jyeshtha Amavasya is dedicated to the Banyan tree and Savitri. On the day, women observe fasts for their husbands.

Another significant festival is Ganga Dussehra which falls on 30 May this year. On this day, devotees worship Mother Ganga and take a dip in the holy river.

For the people living in the state of Kerala, Thrissur Pooram is a festival that is celebrated with a grand display of caparisoned elephants, parasols, and percussion music, further giving a splendid display of Kerala’s spiritual and cultural essence.

