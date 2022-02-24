Indian Embassy in Hungary sends team to Ukrainian border to help evacuate citizens amid airspace closure
The MEA is attempting to evacuate Indians through land via countries that border with Ukraine. On Thursday, Ukraine shut its airspace amid Russian attack. Over 20,000 Indians are stuck in Ukraine
Budapest: With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Embassy of India in Hungary on Thursday said it has sent a team to coordinate and facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine.
"Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post-Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. The mission is working with the
Government of Hungary to provide all possible assistance," Indian Embassy in Hungary said in a tweet.
It further said that the Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and evacuation plans are being worked out "Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation and evacuation plans are being worked out," it added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine
gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere
with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".
Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Understanding Minsk agreement and why it failed to resolve conflict
In 2015, France and Germany helped the conflict-ridden country by brokering a peace deal known as the Minsk Agreement
Ukraine crisis: Efforts underway to bring 60 Indore students back, says MP minister
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had earlier issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave the east European nation temporarily if their stay was not essential
Air India to operate three Ukraine flights next week to help Indians fly out amid Russian threat
The flights will operate on 22, 24 and 26 February. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24/7 helpline. On 16 February, the embassy advised all Indians particularly students to leave Ukraine