'Indian democracy inspires people to introduce new ideas', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian democracy saying that it inspires people to introduce new ideas and innovations in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya', Modi said that every prime minister immensely contributed to the development of the country.

"Our democracy inspires us to introduce new ideas and innovations. Everybody's vision should be aligned with 'Desh Ka Vikas'. Every Prime Minister of the country has contributed immensely to the fulfilment of the goals of Constitutional democracy," Modi said.

The prime minister also affirmed that India has to reach a new height in the next 25 years as the whole world is eyeing the country with hope.

"In the coming years, whatever names will be added to PM Sangrahalaya will represent the energy and strength of New India. At a time when the whole world is looking up to India with hope, we have to deliver and reach new heights in the next 25 years," Modi stated.

Speaking about the logo of the all-PM museum, he said it represents the hands of Indians holding 'Dharma Chakra', symbolizing our nation and democracy.

The prime minister hailed Bhimrao Ambedkar, saying that it gave the basis of the parliamentary system.

"It is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Prime Minister's Museum to the nation. Every Prime Minister of the country has contributed immensely to the fulfilment of the goals of Constitutional democracy. To remember him is to know the journey of an independent India," the prime minister added.

Notably, before the inauguration, Modi bought the first ticket to make his way inside the museum.

Further, it was informed that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian prime ministers.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

