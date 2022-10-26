Indian Coast Guard rescues 10 Bangladeshi fishermen from rough sea

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea after they were sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone Sitrang.

#WATCH | In a swift co-ordinated search & rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on 25th October, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone “SITRANG”. pic.twitter.com/aweIv6wtSs — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

According to reports, the fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank.

They will be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) existing between the two Coast Guards.

At least 35 people were killed and several homes destroyed as cyclone Sitrang ravaged Bangladesh’s southern coastlines and central parts after it made a landfall on Monday night.

Sitrang completed its landfall and weakened to a tropical depression over Bangladesh in the early hours of Tuesday, Prothom Alo, a Bengali daily newspaper, reported.

This is not the first instance when the Indian Coast Guard has rescued the Bangladeshi fishermen from rough seas.

On 20 August, the Indian Coast Guard had rescued 10 fishermen from the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Coast Guard ship Anmol rescued the Bangladeshi fishermen 12 nautical miles from the International Maritime Boundary (IMB) with Bangladesh in an operation which continued for a couple of days.

A day later, the Indian Coast Guard saved 17 more Bangladeshi fishermen.

A total of 27 Bangladeshi fishermen were rescued in three separate operations amid extreme challenging conditions and rough seas.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.