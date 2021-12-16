Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Applications invited from 4 January for 322 posts of Navik and Yantrik

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 22 years and they are required to pay Rs 250 as examination fee. Those belonging to the SC/ST category are exempted from paying the fee

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik from 4 January, next year. Interested candidates may apply through the official website of Indian Coast Guard. As per the official notification released on the website. Applicants can apply for the mentioned posts till 14 January up to 5 pm only.

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Navik (General Duty), candidates should have passed class 12 with Maths and Physics from an education board organised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)

For the Navik (Domestic Branch) post, an applicant must have passed class 10 from a board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education.

Candidates applying for the Yantrik post need to possess a Class 10 certificate from a board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education along with a 3 to 4 years Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

For the Yantrik posts, applicants may also possess a Class 12 certificate from the above-mentioned board and a two to three year diploma in the aforementioned field.

Age

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 22 years to apply for these posts. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Examination Fee

Applicants are required to pay Rs 250 as examination fee through Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. Those who belong to the SC/ST category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

Selection for the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik will be done through 4 stages. Candidates need to qualify each stage to proceed towards the subsequent one and be eligible for recruitment.

Stage 1 is a computer based written exam followed by the Stage 2 exam which consists of a Physical Fitness Test and document verification of a candidate. Stage 3 again involves document verification, a final medical examination, done at INS Chilka, and submission of original documents and other associated forms. Applicants who qualify Stage 3 will be shortlisted and be sent for training at INS Chilka in Stage 4.

The recruitment drive for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard to fill a total of 322 posts from which 260 posts are reserved for Navik (General Duty) and 35 for Navik (Domestic Branch) among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.